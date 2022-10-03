DC chairs anti-dengue meeting; reviews measures

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich Monday chaired a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue here at his office.

In the meeting, measures taken during this year were reviewed. Deputy Commissioner said that all-out measures should be taken to protect and make people aware of dengue. He said that people should be informed that water should not stay accumulated in one place so that dengue larvae cannot grow.

He said that the members of the indoor and outdoor teams should work actively in the field.

No negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

He further said that the complaints received under the dengue vigilance report system should be resolved timely. DHO and Focal Person Dr. Khalid Chanar briefed that 27 cases were reported this year, of which 24 were of people who traveled from other areas to Bahawalpur. He said 412 indoor and 108 outdoor teams are actively working for dengue larvae surveillance across the district.