DC Chairs Anti-polio Committee Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023 | 04:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shah Mir Iqbal has said that all arrangements for the last anti-polio campaign of year 2023 have been completed.

Speaking at a meeting here on Thursday, he said the anti-polio campaign would continue from November 27 to December 1, and 772,711 children under five years of age would be administered polio vaccine.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Rehan Ahmed, District Health Officer Dr. Mirza Waseem and World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative Dr.

Yasir were also present.

The DC said that 2,676 mobile teams, 133 transit and 69 roaming teams had been formed for the anti-polio campaign in the district. A total of 6,288 people would perform duty during the anti-polio campaign, he added.

The deputy commissioner said the police would provide security for the anti-polio teams. He directed the officers to ensure full cooperation with the Health Department for success of the campaign.

