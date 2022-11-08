DC chairs anti polio meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Manzoor Chandio presided a meeting of District EPI & Polio Eradication Committee, here on Tuesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Manzoor Chandio presided a meeting of District EPI & Polio Eradication Committee, here on Tuesday.

The previous polio round was discussed in the meeting, while the strategy for the next polio round was also formulated.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner urged officers of the Health Department, elected representatives, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering the anti-polio drops to the children, aged 5 years, during the anti-polio campaign, from November 21 to 27, 2022.

He directed the officers of the district health department to make all out efforts for eradication of Polio from the District.

He directed the officials to make the 7-days campaign a success and said that no child should be deprived of vaccinations during the polio campaign.

The officials of the health department gave a briefing to the deputy commissioner about the preparations made in connection with the polio campaign.

The deputy commissioner assured that all teams would be provided with transport facility and needed assistance to maintain cold chain.

He said collective efforts were required for success of the anti-polio campaign adding that all the line-departments must also cooperate with the health department.

He said there is a need for awareness of the public through print and electronic media as well as the NGOs play their role in this regards as well.

Earlier, District Health Officer Dr. Attar Hussain Shah said that in Larkana district as many as 306,850 children aging up to 5 years would be vaccinated.

DHO Larkana also informed that in all the four talukas of Larkana district 4 zones were established and 842 teams have been formed along with 82 fixed immunization centers in the district to vaccinate the kids. He hoped that the target mentioned will be achieved.

The meeting was also attended by the medical superintendent CMC Hospital Larkana, representative of UNICEF, representative of WHO, NGOs, revenue officers, education officers, councilors and other concerned officials of various departments.