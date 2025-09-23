DC chairs awareness session regarding ongoing cervical cancer campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani, chaired a special awareness session for parents regarding ongoing vaccination campaign in the district to prevent cervical cancer Tuesday at the Darbar.

Speaking to the parents, Deputy Commissioner emphasized that cervical cancer is a dangerous disease affecting the uterus in women and the only effective prevention is the HPV (Human Papilloma virus) vaccine. He encouraged parents to consult their family doctors if they have any concerns and urged them to ensure their daughters receive the vaccine, assuring them of its complete safety.

DC said that district administration and the health department are organizing multiple awareness sessions across the district to inform public about the benefits of the vaccine and the rising cases of cervical cancer.

District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri informed attendees that the vaccination campaign targets girls aged 9 to 14 years. He said that so far, over 51,000 girls in the district have received the HPV vaccine, with no adverse effects reported to date.

During the session, parents raised various concerns and questions regarding the vaccine, which were replied in detail by Dr. Sardar Khatoon from NOREN Cancer Hospital, Professor Dr. Mujahid Ali Chandio, Gynecologist Professor Dr. Rashida Ghumro, and DHO Dr. Asadullah Dahri, who provided comprehensive information about the safety and benefits of the HPV vaccine. The session was attended by Assistant Commissioner Iqbal Ahmed Tunio, Director Private Schools Shahnaz Lakho, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino, in-charges of various schools and number of parents.

APP/rzq/mwq