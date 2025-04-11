Open Menu

DC Chairs Budget Review Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A budget review meeting of the District Health Authority was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat, Safdar Hussain Virk, to review the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The meeting focused on the department's budget proposals, expenditures, priorities, and the challenges ahead.During the meeting, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health, Dr. Muhammad Saqib Munir, gave a detailed briefing on ongoing and upcoming projects, basic health facilities, medicine supply, human resources, and other key issues at the district level.

Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Work appreciated the performance of the Health Department and emphasized that priority should be given to basic health facilities, maternal and child health centers, emergency services, and rural health centers while planning the budget. He also stated that improving the health sector is a top priority for the district administration, and every penny of the budget should be used for the welfare of the public.The meeting was attended by relevant department officials, finance officers, and the District Health Authority team.

