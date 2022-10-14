DC chairs BWMC Board meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The 46th meeting of the board of Directors of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) was held in the Committee Room of the BWMC office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur and Chairman of the Board of Directors of BWMC Zahid Parvez Waraich.

On this occasion, the members of the Board Mrs. Bushra Anjum, Engineer Iftikhar Haider, Engineer Akbar Khan, Manager Operations Muhammad Imtiazullah, Manager MIS Irfan Mehmood and Manager Procurement Irfan Ahmad Taj were also present.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the performance of the Company was tremendous and it should also work effectively to eliminate dengue and smog.

The procurement plan for the financial year 2022-23 was approved in the meeting.

The Board approved the amount of the funeral fund for the employees who died during the service and directed that the amount should be increased from Rs 20000 to Rs 40000.

It was decided that all newly formed housing societies would be required to obtain NOC from BWMC for solid waste management. The Board of Directors directed that BWMC should sign agreements with all housing societies of the city to provide solid waste management services.

The Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur along with the members of the Board inspected the control room of the Company. They reviewed the vehicle movement and digital attendance of employees besides monitoring the waste containers.