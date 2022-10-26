DC chairs 'clean green Sialkot campaign'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration removed 1219.5 metric tons of garbage from 39 villages of 36 union councils during the first five days of a month-long cleanliness drive across the district,said Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi in a meeting held here to review Clean Green Sialkot campaign on Wednesday.

He said that under the supervision of Commissioner Gujranwala Ghulam Farid, in the first phase of the cleanup month, the target of cleanliness was set for 16 villages of 15 union councils of Sialkot, 13 villages of 11 union councils of Daska, five villages of 5 union councils of Pasrur and Sumbrial each where 223 points of garbage were identified.

He said that the campaign was started from October 20 and so far 144 piles of garbage were removed and dumped at various points. However, it was directed to clear the remaining 79 heaps within the stipulated time.

Deputy Commissioner highly appreciated the performance of the staff who performed their duties diligently and directed to continue work with same passion.

On the occasion,Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, Deputy Director Local Government Umer Amjad and Chief Officer District Council Ulfat Shahzad were also present.