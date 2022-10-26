UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs 'clean Green Sialkot Campaign'

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 12:50 PM

DC chairs 'clean green Sialkot campaign'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration removed 1219.5 metric tons of garbage from 39 villages of 36 union councils during the first five days of a month-long cleanliness drive across the district,said Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi in a meeting held here to review Clean Green Sialkot campaign on Wednesday.

He said that under the supervision of Commissioner Gujranwala Ghulam Farid, in the first phase of the cleanup month, the target of cleanliness was set for 16 villages of 15 union councils of Sialkot, 13 villages of 11 union councils of Daska, five villages of 5 union councils of Pasrur and Sumbrial each where 223 points of garbage were identified.

He said that the campaign was started from October 20 and so far 144 piles of garbage were removed and dumped at various points. However, it was directed to clear the remaining 79 heaps within the stipulated time.

Deputy Commissioner highly appreciated the performance of the staff who performed their duties diligently and directed to continue work with same passion.

On the occasion,Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, Deputy Director Local Government Umer Amjad and Chief Officer District Council Ulfat Shahzad were also present.

Related Topics

Gujranwala Same Sialkot Daska Pasrur October From Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 21 Afghanistan Vs. New Ze ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 21 Afghanistan Vs. New Zealand

18 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince vow to enhance Pak- ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince vow to enhance Pak-Saudi ties to new heights

52 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry forms three-member team to probe ..

Interior Ministry forms three-member team to probe Arshad Sharif's killing

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th October 2022

4 hours ago
 At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of I ..

At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of Indo-Pak Indus Water Treaty

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.