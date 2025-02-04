Open Menu

DC Chairs DCC Meeting On National Action Plan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 08:35 PM

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) on the National Action Plan was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja at the Deputy Commissioner's office .

Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the Coordination Committee stated that the Federal and provincial governments have formed district-level coordination committees under the leadership of Deputy Commissioners to ensure the implementation of the National Action Plan.

He further informed that the committee includes officials from police, excise, intelligence agencies, food, agriculture, energy, labor, social welfare, women development, Auqaf, and other law enforcement agencies.

Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja emphasized that the main objective of the committee is to take action against illegal petrol pumps, business units, agencies, and drug dealers, as well as to prevent electricity theft and the sale of non-custom paid goods.

Additionally, steps will be taken to ensure the registration of madrassas.

He announced that the committee will meet every month to review the actions taken and submit reports to the federal and provincial apex committees.

Deputy Commissioner urged all committee members to expedite their operations in line with the instructions of the provincial apex committee to ensure effective implementation.

The meeting was attended by Captain Abdul Wahab from Chhor Cantonment, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanghar Ghulam Nabi Keerio, Subedar Nawaz, Assistant Commissioners from all tehsils, and other committee members.

