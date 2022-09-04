UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs DCPC Meeting

Published September 04, 2022

DC chairs DCPC meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The meeting of District Consumer Protection Council (DCPC) Sialkot was held here on Sunday with Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas in the chair.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Syeda Amina Maududi, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ahmed Nawaz, Deputy Director Social Welfare Department Sharif Ghuman, CEO Health Dr Ahmad Nasir, DD Agriculture Dr Sajjad, CO Municipal Corporation Zubair Wattoo attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas said that a full awareness campaign would be launched to inform consumers about their legal rights and the meeting of the consumer council would be held regularly.

He urged the Assistant Commissioners of four tehsils and the Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Sialkot to launch an immediate awareness campaign.

Secretary District Consumer Protection Council/Assistant Director Legal Rana Muhammad Latif highlighted the rules and regulations of the Consumer Counciland explained how the members of the Council could protect the rights of consumersaccording to the Consumer Protection Act.

