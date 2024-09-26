DC Chairs DEAC’s Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM
JAHURABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sarosh Fatima here on Thursday chaired a meeting of District Environmental Approval Committee (DEAC).
The official of departments of Mine and Mineral and Environment were present.
Seven cases for issuance of Non Objection Certificates (NOCs) were present for approval in the meeting.
The DC approved 6 cases for issuance of NOCs in view of DEAC’s suggestions.
