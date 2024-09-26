Open Menu

DC Chairs DEAC’s Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DC chairs DEAC’s meeting

JAHURABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sarosh Fatima here on Thursday chaired a meeting of District Environmental Approval Committee (DEAC).

The official of departments of Mine and Mineral and Environment were present.

Seven cases for issuance of Non Objection Certificates (NOCs) were present for approval in the meeting.

The DC approved 6 cases for issuance of NOCs in view of DEAC’s suggestions.

Recent Stories

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

22 minutes ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

33 minutes ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

2 hours ago
 IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

3 hours ago
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

3 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

7 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

16 hours ago
 Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan