DC Chairs Dengue Control Meeting

Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

DC chairs dengue control meeting

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Capt Rtd Aun Haider Gondal chaired a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for dengue control here on Wednesday.

DDHO Dr. Irshad Roghani, AD (Local Government), TMOs, and other officers from different departments also present in the meeting.

The DC directed the forum to conduct Tehsil Emergency Response Committee meetings on a regular basis and reviewed the performance of departments concerned in connection with anti-dengue efforts.

The DC stated that the officers of departments concerned should be active in the field to achieve the desired results with regard to the anti-dengue campaign.

He asked for submitting departmental performance reports regarding surveillance and prevention activities on a daily basis and made it clear that carelessness and dereliction in duties would not be tolerated.

He added that stern action would be taken against the officials showing poor performance.

He also directed that door to door awareness campaign may be launched with special focus where last year dengue cases were reported.

The awareness campaigns, he said may also be launched on social and electronic media.

