DC Chairs Dengue Control Meeting; Over 5,500 Hotspots Identified In ICT
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has intensified its efforts to control dengue in the city after reviewing last year’s figures and planning preventive steps for the current year.
In this regard, an important meeting on dengue control was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon.
Officials reviewed last year’s situation and discussed the strategy for the current year.
According to a briefing during the meeting, Islamabad recorded 3,970 dengue cases in 2024, while Rawalpindi saw 6,620 cases. The outbreak also led to fatalities—15 in Islamabad and 25 in Rawalpindi.
The meeting approved the area distribution plan for the upcoming polio campaign and also discussed steps being taken in the border areas of the twin cities to identify and remove mosquito larvae.
Officials informed that so far in 2025, only 2 dengue cases have been reported in Islamabad. In the current month, larvae were found at 18 locations across the city.
Teams working on prevention have identified 5,518 high-risk areas, known as hotspots, where regular monitoring and action are being carried out.
The administration aims to reduce the number of cases through early detection, timely removal of larvae, and public cooperation.
On the occasion, officials stressed the need for continuous surveillance, especially in high-risk zones, to keep the situation under control.
Public health teams have also been directed to step up field visits and ensure cleanliness in neighborhoods where dengue larvae have been discovered in the past.
As part of the plan, joint action will be taken with Rawalpindi authorities, especially in border regions, to eliminate breeding sites. The district administration is working to ensure that all measures are in place ahead of the monsoon season, when the risk of dengue usually increases.
Authorities are also encouraging residents to keep their surroundings clean, avoid water accumulation, and report any suspected cases or mosquito breeding to health officials.
The administration is committed to continuing awareness campaigns and preventive efforts throughout the year to keep the spread of dengue in check.
