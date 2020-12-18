LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana, Tariq Manzoor Friday urged the officers of Health Department, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering the anti-polio drops to the children upto the age of 5 years, during the anti-polio campaign, from January 4 to 11, 2021.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of District EPI &Polio Eradication Committee, here at his office.

He also urged the officers of the district health department to make all-out efforts for eradication of Polio from the District.

He directed the health department officials to ensure visit of mobile teams to remote and katcha area and no children should be deprived of anti polio drops.

DC assured that all teams would be provided with transport facility and needed assistance to maintain cold chain.

He said collective efforts were required for success of the anti-polio campaign adding that all the line-departments must also cooperate with the health department.

He warned that action would be taken against the officials of their negligence in Polio campaign.

He said that there was a need for awareness of the public through print & electronic media as well as the NGOs play role in this regards.

He further said that the District Administration and Health Department were working as a team to achieve desirable results.

The DC directed the officials concerned to use masks, gloves and hand sanitizers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

He appreciated the efforts of District Health Officer Larkana for taking concrete steps in this regard.

The DC Larkana has appealed the people that in the campaign every one may realize his responsibility to success the anti-polio campaign in larger interest of the nation.

Earlier, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh informed that in Larkana district about 306,850 children, upto the age of 5 years, to be covered in the campaign.

DHO also informed that in all the four talukas of Larkana district 4 zones were established and 904 teams have been formed along with 82 fixed immunization centers in the district to vaccinate the kids.

He further said that 51 transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district that would be available at Railway Station, bus stops and various markets of the district during the anti-polio campaign.

During the meeting, DO Health pointed out the requirement and the problems during the anti polio campaign.

On the occasion President LCCI, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana, Representative of UNICEF, NGOs, Revenue Officers, education Officers were present in the meeting and the concerned officers assured that all-out efforts will be made to success the Anti Polio Campaign in the District.

The meeting was also attended by the ADC-I Larkana Imdad Ali Abro, Assistant Commissioner Larkana, Medical Superintendent CMC Hospital Larkana, Representative of UNICEF, Representative of WHO, NGOs, Revenue Officers, Education Officers and other concerned officials of various departments.