DC chairs DERC meeting

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :On the direction of Punjab government, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid chaired the meeting of District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) regarding dengue week.

During the meeting, the performance of departments regarding dengue week was reviewed.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all officers concerned to work diligently during the 'Dengue Week'. He said that complete checking of cemeteries, service stations, tyre shops and under-construction buildings be ensured besides elimination of denguebreeding places.

He said: "Serving the people is our motto and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard."