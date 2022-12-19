DC chairs development meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said on Monday that Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) had come on track as laying sewerage lines, rehabilitation of Khadim Ali Road, Defence Road, Kashmir Road, Marala Road and Airport Road had been executed during the last three months.

He said this during the meeting to review various development projects going on in the city under the PICIIP, Public Health Engineering Department and Highways Department.

Local leaders, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Ahmed Nasir, XEN PHED Rana Abrar, Xen Highway, Deputy Director Development Raja Yasir, Assistant Director Development Mohsin Ali Riaz and conveners of the projects attended the meeting.

The DC said these projects were being completed within the given timeline as per public expectation,so that people could benefit for a long time.