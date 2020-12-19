DC chairs dist vigilance committee meeting

A comprehensive strategy has been evolved to curb illegal transplantation of human organs, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :A comprehensive strategy has been evolved to curb illegal transplantation of human organs, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali.

Presiding over a meeting of District Vigilance Committee for prevention of illegal transplantation of human organs, here on Saturday, he directed the officers of health department and district administration to keep a vigil eye on the elements involved in illegal practice of human organ transplantation in the district.

He said that such elements should be nabbed and brought to book in accordance with law.

Deputy Commissioner said that sale of kidney was prohibited, therefore, relevant laws and conditions regarding kidney transplant should be implemented in true spirit.

DHO-IV Dr Adnan, MS DHQ Hospital Dr Asif Hameed Saleemi, Muhammad Akmaland other doctors and law enforcement officials were also present in the meeting.