DC Chairs District Advisory Committee’s Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 01:50 PM
JAUHARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Khushab, Sarosh Fatima Shirazi here on Tuesday directed to ensure availability of canal water to the farmers to achieve set target of wheat for the district.
She was chairing a meeting of the District Advisory Committee which was attended by Officials of Agriculture, Livestock, Water Management and other concerned departments.
The concerned officials briefed the deputy commissioner about the various ongoing projects in agriculture sector.
