DC chairs district bird hazard committee meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mahmood Awan said on Friday that for protecting planes from 'bird strikes', the airport management, Civil Aviation Authority, district council and municipal committee would have to work together to dispose of solid waste inside and outside the airport.

He issued these instructions while addressing the district bird hazard committee meeting, which was also attended by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial Ahsan Cheema, Chief Officer (CO) District Council Ulfat Shahzad and other members concerned.

Especially on Eidul-Azha, animal waste should not be left open on the airport premises and surroundings because it may cause birds to enter the airspace of the airport and cause an accident.

In this regard, an awareness campaign should be conducted on the social media and tv cable in addition to distributing banners in the population around the airport and people should be convinced to throw the animal wastes at designated places so that the relevant institutions can dispose of, he added.