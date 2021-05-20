UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Chairs District Coordination Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:33 PM

DC chairs district coordination meeting

The meeting of District Coordination Committee was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :-:The meeting of District Coordination Committee was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq.

According to a spokesperson on Thursday,the meeting reviewed the progress of ongoing development schemes, consulted on annual projects,adding law and order situation in Sialkot district was also reviewed.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq formulated a plan of action to improve the efficiency and services of the Revenue Department and issued instructions to the Revenue Officers to implement the initiative taken by the Senior Member board of Revenue Punjab.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani, Vice Chairman Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab Brigadier (retd) Aslam Ghman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and revenue officers of the all the four tehsils (Sialkot, Pasrur, Daska and Sambrial) of Sialkot district.

app/ir

Related Topics

Corruption Police Punjab Law And Order Progress Sialkot Daska Pasrur Sambrial All

Recent Stories

Flag march held in Sukkur

5 minutes ago

Spurious drugs supplier held in multan

5 minutes ago

Two gamblers arrested in sialkot

17 minutes ago

AIOU declares matric results

17 minutes ago

Lavrov Briefed Putin on His Talks With Blinken - K ..

17 minutes ago

Australian unemployment falls to 5.5 pct despite j ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.