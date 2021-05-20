DC chairs district coordination meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :-:The meeting of District Coordination Committee was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq.

According to a spokesperson on Thursday,the meeting reviewed the progress of ongoing development schemes, consulted on annual projects,adding law and order situation in Sialkot district was also reviewed.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq formulated a plan of action to improve the efficiency and services of the Revenue Department and issued instructions to the Revenue Officers to implement the initiative taken by the Senior Member board of Revenue Punjab.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani, Vice Chairman Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab Brigadier (retd) Aslam Ghman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and revenue officers of the all the four tehsils (Sialkot, Pasrur, Daska and Sambrial) of Sialkot district.

