ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Tariq Salam Marwat here on Wednesday chaired meeting of the district disaster management committee and reviewed the measures taken regarding the damages caused by the recent heavy rains.

The committee's meeting was held in the Deputy Commissioner Office's conference room.

The DC issued instructions regarding the provision of relief to the affected people as soon as possible.

Tariq Marwat while speaking on the occasion said that it was the prime responsibility of the district admiration to facilitate the masses during any natural calamity, adding "we are taking concrete measures to provide relief to the affected people."Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, DEO male Abbottabad Muhammad Tanveer Awan, Deputy DHO Shahzad Iqbal, SDO CNW and other officers participated in the meeting.