DC Chairs District Drug Quality Control Board Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 07:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Wasim Hamid Sindhu, chaired a meeting of the District Drug Quality Control board, during which several cases were heard.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Muhammad Saif, was also present at the meeting.

During the proceedings, DC ordered fines against several medical store owners for stocking expired medicines and addictive injections, and instructed that cases be referred to drug courts for further legal action.

Mr. Sindhu directed drug inspectors to intensify inspections across the district, specifically targeting the sale of expired medicines, unregistered drugs, and violations related to cold chain maintenance.

DC also ordered the sealing of multiple medical stores found operating without valid licenses or drug warranties.

