DC chairs District Education Reform oversight committee meeting

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner SBA Shehryar Gul Memon chaired a meeting of the District Education Reform Oversight Committee at his office on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, DC instructed to write a letter to the Department of Education regarding initiating action against ghost teachers and staff adversely affecting the education of children.

DC instructed officials of the education department to submit data and details of closed schools or schools functioning without buildings, shortage of furniture, and other necessary facilities in the district in the next meeting of the committee.

DC directed to ensure improved cleanliness, availability of clean drinking water, and facility of washrooms in all schools of the district.

Officials of the Education Works Department were directed that a survey shall be conducted of the school's buildings that were damaged during the last rains and floods while the ongoing construction work of different schools should be completed at the earliest.

All Assistant Commissioners were instructed to hold meetings of Reform Oversight Committee meetings at the tehsil level and adopt measures to bring improvement in education.

Briefing the meeting District Chief Monitoring Officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner-2 Tariq Ali Solangi informed that action against absent teachers and staff of the district is in progress.

He said that action is in progress against teachers and staff absent for a long period who are being terminated from service with deductions in salaries and other punishments.

District Education Officer Secondary Qurban Ali Rahu and District Education Officer Primary Abdul Fattah Dahri informed the meeting that following the employment of new teachers, education has shown better improvement while scores of closed schools are also reopened.

They said that school buildings that were turned into dilapidated conditions due to the last rain were converted into tent schools.

Additional DC Kanwal Nizam XEN Education Works Ghulam Murtaza Abbasi, Additional District Accounts Officer Pir Shamsuddin, RSU District Coordinator Maroof Bhatti, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils of district SBA and male and female education officers attended the meeting.