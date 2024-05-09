Open Menu

DC Chairs District Emergency Board Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 03:00 PM

DC chairs District Emergency Board meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A joint meeting of the District Emergency Board/Disaster Management Authority was

held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal gave a detailed briefing about

the performance of Rescue 1122, including arrangements, regarding monsoon

and possible floods.

Later, DEO Engineer Naveed submitted a report to the deputy commissioner regarding

preparation of the district institutions regarding possible floods.

The DEO said that two mock exercises were also conducted in which district institutions concerned

participated to deal with possible flood-like situation and to check coordination among

departments.

The deputy commissioner expressed satisfaction over preparations and said the

institutions should ensure all possible measures.

Related Topics

Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of gro ..

USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO

23 minutes ago
 TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

1 hour ago
 Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

1 hour ago
 Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islam ..

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

4 hours ago
 Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

7 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

15 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

15 hours ago
 Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper ..

Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry

15 hours ago
 Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability ..

Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan