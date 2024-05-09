DC chairs District Emergency Board meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A joint meeting of the District Emergency Board/Disaster Management Authority was

held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal gave a detailed briefing about

the performance of Rescue 1122, including arrangements, regarding monsoon

and possible floods.

Later, DEO Engineer Naveed submitted a report to the deputy commissioner regarding

preparation of the district institutions regarding possible floods.

The DEO said that two mock exercises were also conducted in which district institutions concerned

participated to deal with possible flood-like situation and to check coordination among

departments.

The deputy commissioner expressed satisfaction over preparations and said the

institutions should ensure all possible measures.