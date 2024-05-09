DC Chairs District Emergency Board Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A joint meeting of the District Emergency Board/Disaster Management Authority was
held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain.
District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal gave a detailed briefing about
the performance of Rescue 1122, including arrangements, regarding monsoon
and possible floods.
Later, DEO Engineer Naveed submitted a report to the deputy commissioner regarding
preparation of the district institutions regarding possible floods.
The DEO said that two mock exercises were also conducted in which district institutions concerned
participated to deal with possible flood-like situation and to check coordination among
departments.
The deputy commissioner expressed satisfaction over preparations and said the
institutions should ensure all possible measures.
Recent Stories
USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO
TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?
Edotco Delegation Visits PTA
Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry
Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms
More Stories From Pakistan
-
16 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted2 minutes ago
-
PASTC urges KP Health Deptt to prioritize tobacco control in health policy2 minutes ago
-
PUC stands with state, condemns 9th May events11 minutes ago
-
Man killed in gun attack outside Judicial Complex11 minutes ago
-
Shuhada-e-Pakistan walk held11 minutes ago
-
Open court held for resolving citizens’ problems11 minutes ago
-
PHA to organize two-day ‘Commissioner Tent Pegging festival’ on May 1111 minutes ago
-
Man kills brother on land dispute22 minutes ago
-
Four robbers arrested22 minutes ago
-
USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO23 minutes ago
-
Sports Gala of SMC31 minutes ago
-
Five illegal fuel agencies sealed31 minutes ago