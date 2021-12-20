DC chairs District Emergency Response Committee meeting

A meeting of the district emergency response committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Nabila Irfan regarding anti-dengue and corona vaccination campaign at the DC office

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :A meeting of the district emergency response committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Nabila Irfan regarding anti-dengue and corona vaccination campaign at the DC office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Hanif, Assistant Commissioner Usman Sikandar, Chief Officer Health Dr Khalid Javed, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Muhammad Tariq, Medical Superintendent (MS) District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Dr Latif Afzal, District Coordinator for National Programme Dr Naveed Haider, Dr Khalid Mehmood, Deputy Director Agriculture Muhammad Arif and the officers of education, population, civil defence and Rescue-1122 attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the officers concerned presented a weekly report on dengue surveillance activities to the deputy commissioner.

The DC Narowal expressed satisfaction over dengue surveillance and directed the health department officials to pay attention to dengue surveillance as well as corona vaccination campaign.

She said that the targets set for Corona vaccination should be met 100 percent.

The DC said the relevant departments should work in a coordinated manner by giving maximum awareness campaign in mosques and cable to help in achieving the target.

CEO Health Dr. Khalid Javed and focal person Dr. Muhammad Tariq told deputy commissioner Narowal that during this week, 614 visits were made by 414 indoor teams and 64,687 visits were made by home and 13,660 visits were made by 74 outdoor teams.

The focal person informed the DC that the first dose of coronavirus has been given to 953,492 persons in the district and the second dose has been given to 676,348 persons.