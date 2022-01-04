UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs District Emergency Response Committee Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 07:02 PM

A meeting of District Emergency Response Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Nabila Irfan regarding anti-dengue and corona vaccination campaign

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :A meeting of District Emergency Response Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Nabila Irfan regarding anti-dengue and corona vaccination campaign.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners General (ADCG) Muhammad Hanif and Finance & Planning Umar Farooq Warraich, Assistant Commissioners Usman Sikandar, Muhammad Arshad Wattoo, CEO Health Dr. Khalid Javed, CEO education Chaudhry Liaquat Ali, DHO Dr Muhammad Tariq, MS DHQ Hospital Dr. Latif Afzal, District Coordinator for National Program Dr. Naveed Haider, DDH Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Deputy Director Agriculture Muhammad Arif and other officials concerned from Education, Population Welfare, Higher Education, Civil Defence, Rescue-1122 departments.

The officers presented weekly reports to the DC regarding dengue surveillance activities.

The deputy commissioner expressed satisfaction over dengue surveillance. She said the efforts for eradication of dengue must continue.

CEO Health Dr Khalid Javed and Focal Person Dr Muhammed Tariq told the meeting that during the current week, 66,255 houses were visited by 414 indoor teams and 13,716 visits were made by 74 outdoor teams besides 1318 hotspots were checkedThe focal person told DC that regarding corona vaccination, 81% of the people across the district have been given the first dose of corona while 64% have been given second dose.

