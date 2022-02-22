DC chairs District Emergency Response Committee meeting

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting of District Emergency Response Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar at the DC Office here on Tuesday.

Focal Person Dr Muhammad Tariq presented a weekly report to the Narowal DC in the meeting on the special campaign against corona and the activities, conducted by the officers regarding dengue surveillance.

DC Saba Asghar directed the officers concerned to achieve the targets set for dengue surveillance and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The deputy commissioner said that besides informing people about precautionary measures against dengue, full attention should also be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Khalid Javed and Focal Person Dr Mohammad Tariq informed the DC about dengue that during this week, 64,759 houses were visited by 414 indoor teams and 13,591 visits were made by 74 outdoor teams.

In addition, 1,318 hotspots have been checked. They said that 90pc of the people in the district had been given the first dose of corona while 80pc had been given the second dose regarding corona vaccination.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Umer Farooq, CEO Health Dr Khalid Javed, DHO Dr. Muhammad Tariq, MS DHQ Dr Latif Afzal, DDHO and Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Chief Officer District Council Shahbaz Bashir Kyani besides Environment, education, Population, Higher Education, Civil Defence, Rescue 1122, CO's Municipal Committee and other officials.