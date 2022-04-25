UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs District Emergency Response Committee Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 05:00 PM

DC chairs district emergency response committee meeting

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain panhwar on Monday presided over a meeting of district emergency response committee.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, DC urged relevant officers to come forward for facing any emergency and helping people so that people could be protected from life and property loss.

He emphasized upon assistant commissioners to make emergency response committees functional formed in their relevant talukas and also hold meetings with relevant officers for preparing a comprehensive strategy for tackling emergencies.

DC further said that there is no substitute for so that all committee members should perform their duties with devotion. He warned to register FIR against relevant officers if found negligent.

He directed officers of local government departments to ensure availability of fire brigade vehicles in all town and municipal committees of the district and also highlight the shortage of fire extinguishing vehicles and material in writing so that required material could be purchased according to requirement.

DC also directed to improve sanitation in all cities of the district. He directed district health officers to ensure attendance of doctors, paramedical staff and availability of medicines in all health centers for treating road accident injured and submit a report regarding availability of ambulances and other requirements.

DC directed medical superintendent PMC hospital to take measures to deal with any emergency in the trauma center of the hospital. District health officer Dr. Daulat Jamali, MS PMC Dr. Fida HUssain Chaang, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, ACs, Taluka Medical Superintendents and officers of town committee attended the meeting.

