DC chairs District Emergency Response Committee meeting

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza chaired the District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) meeting at his office, here on Friday.

Health Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Naveed Haider, District Officer (DO) Health Dr. Mohammad Tariq, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood, DSP Traffic Imran Qureshi, Director Educators Chaudhry Anwaar-ul-Haq, along with Fisheries, education, Population, sports, Rescue-1122, Livestock, Agriculture, Municipal Committees and other departments' officers participated in the meeting.

The health CEO and Focal Person Dr Muhammed Tariq gave a briefing to the deputy commissioner. They said during the last week, 66,818 dengue activities were carried out by 414 indoor teams of the Health Department and 13,655 by 74 outdoor teams. As many as 1,463 hotspots were checked and 72 notices were issued by these officials over violation of the dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs).