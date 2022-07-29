DC chairs District Interfaith Harmony Committee meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Maisam Abbas has said that minorities in the country have equal rights. They have full freedom to live their lives according to their beliefs and religious teachings and their freedom is protected by the Constitution and law of Pakistan.

He was addressing a meeting of the District Interfaith Harmony Committee Sialkot held at the DC office here. Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sialkot Syeda Amina Maududi, SP Sialkot Nazir, Vice Chairman District Committee Sialkot Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema and other members of the District Peace and Interfaith Harmony Committee were also present.

The DC said that in the construction and development of Pakistan, people belonging to the minority faiths were playing their positive role. He said that special quota for minorities in the government jobs was being implemented.

Similarly, during the festivals and religious days of the minorities, they were provided with the same facilities as the majority here, he added.

The deputy commissioner said that people belonging to the Christian, Hindu and Sikh communities in Sialkot actively participate in development of the city and there is ideal religious harmony and tolerance among the residents.