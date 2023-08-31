Open Menu

DC Chairs District Peace Committee Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2023 | 03:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan on Thursday said members of the District Peace Committee had an important role in maintaining law and order in the district.

Scholars of all schools of thought respected each other beliefs and solved problems through mutual consultation, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the District Peace Committee.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Asad Raza Kazmi, Assistant Commissioners Ghulam Sarwar, Faisal Ahmad, Ahsan Mumtaz, In-charge Security Hafiz Saeed, Coordinator District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Maulana Ayub Khan, Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar, Mufti Kifayat Ullah Shakir, Maulana Naseem Abbas and others participated.

Adnan Mehmood Awan said that instructions had been issued to authorities concerned to complete patchwork, cleaning, street lights and other matters on routes of traditional processions inconnection with Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) while police would provide foolproof securityto processions.

