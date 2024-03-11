Open Menu

DC Chairs District Peace Committee Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 04:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Deputy Com­missioner Shoaib Ali has said the Ramzan Ordinance and Loudspeaker

Act will be implemented strictly in the month of fasting.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the District Peace/Inter­faith Harmony Committee here on Monday.

District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran, ADCG Umar Farooq and members of the District Peace Committee attended the meeting.

During Ramzan, hotels and res­taurants would remain closed during daytime and 'Dine-in' facilities in hotels will also be closed before Iftar, he said.

