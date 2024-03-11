DC Chairs District Peace Committee Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali has said the Ramzan Ordinance and Loudspeaker
Act will be implemented strictly in the month of fasting.
He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the District Peace/Interfaith Harmony Committee here on Monday.
District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran, ADCG Umar Farooq and members of the District Peace Committee attended the meeting.
During Ramzan, hotels and restaurants would remain closed during daytime and 'Dine-in' facilities in hotels will also be closed before Iftar, he said.
