DC Chairs District Petrol Pumps Committee Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 06:20 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A meeting of the District Petrol Pumps Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk.

Assistant Commissioner (HR) Habiba Bilal, Civil Defense Officer Muhammad Ashfaq, representatives from Traffic Police and Rescue 1122, and other relevant officials also attended the session.During the meeting, nine cases related to the establishment of new petrol pumps were presented.

Out of these, one case was approved after fulfilling all stipulated terms and conditions. DC Safdar Hussain Virk stated that the District Petrol Pumps Committee meetings are being held regularly. He emphasized that, as per the instructions of the Government of Punjab, petrol pump approvals will be issued on a priority basis.

He directed that all applications be processed strictly on merit and in accordance with the law. All departments have been instructed to act promptly on NOC (No Objection Certificate) requests for setting up petrol pumps.

Applicants were advised to immediately submit the required government dues and documents to the respective departments for the issuance of NOCs. Petrol pumps will only be permitted to operate after fulfilling all NOC requirements and safety standards. Legal action will be taken against petrol pumps operating without valid NOCs.

The DC also directed all petrol pump owners to ensure strict implementation of safety measures.

