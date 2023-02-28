UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs District Planning, Design Committee Meeting

Published February 28, 2023

DC chairs district planning, design committee meeting

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :A meeting of the District Planning and Design Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, here on Tuesday.

In the meeting, 138 cases of marriage halls, hospitals, commercial halls and petrol pumps and one residential scheme were approved.

The sanctioned cases included 17 from Municipal Council Bhalwal, 8 from Shahpur, 54 from Municipal Corporation Sargodha and 59 from District Council.

New City Farmhouses Scheme in Chak No 91-SB was also approved.

Various officials and representatives of departments including Tariq Paroya, Asad Hariya, Faisal Saeed, Dilbar Zuberi, Hasan Younis Shah and others participated in the meeting.

