DC chairs district price control committee meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Maisam Abbas and former mayor Tauheed Akhtar jointly chaired the district price control committee review meeting regarding price control of flour, fertilizer, sugar, ghee and other essential commodities.

During the meeting, supply and availability of essential food items and commodities and sale on notified prices were discussed in detail.