DC Chairs District Price Control Committee Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Maisam Abbas and former mayor Tauheed Akhtar jointly chaired the district price control committee review meeting regarding price control of flour, fertilizer, sugar, ghee and other essential commodities

During the meeting, supply and availability of essential food items and commodities and sale on notified prices were discussed in detail.

