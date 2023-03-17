DC chairs district price control committee meeting

UrduPoint.com

In order to review the Prices of essential commodities during the forthcoming Ramazan, a meeting of the District Price Control Committee (DPCC) was held here on Friday under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kamber-Shahdadkot Saleemullah Odho

The DC warned the hoarders, profiteers and black marketers to avoid creating any artificial shortage of the commodities else stern legal action would be taken against them.

He said that district administration would make all necessary arrangements for the supply of essential commodities to consumers at fixed rates.

He hoped that with the cooperation of the business community, the prices of essential commodities would be maintained at a reasonable level.

The DC asked to display the price list at a conspicuous place at their shops. Besides, they should declare stock of the stuff and maintain correct weight and measure, he added.

The officials of the Market Committee and Bureau of Supply and Prices have also been directed to provide a price list of the commodities to the shopkeepers daily.

While, special magistrates will conduct checking frequently to ensure implementation of the directives and to bring the defaulters to book, he said.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners and Taluka Mukhtiarkars to check the prices of essential commodities and nobody would be allowed to hoard sugar and other commodities, he added.

He asked the magistrates concerned to take stern action against hoarders. At the same time, People have been asked to lodge their complaints at the complaint centres to be set up for the prompt disposal of their grievances.

The meeting was attended among others by the members of the DPCC, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kamber-Shahdadkot, Assistant Commissioners and Taluka Mukhtiarkars of the District, representatives of Unions, and officials of various departments.

