DC Chairs District Sports Committee Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Friday said that apart from curricular activities, extra curricular activities were also necessary for the mental health of the children

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 )

He said for this purpose sports activities were being organized in the district Shaheed Benazirabad for students of schools and colleges to give them a chance to promote their capabilities in the field.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the District Sports Committee.

DC said that all steps were being adopted to promote sports in the district and give opportunities to youths to display their talent.

Deputy Commissioner and Chairman District Sports Committee Aamir Hussain instructed Assistant Commissioners and officials of education department to visit schools and colleges of the district for their active participation and to bring improvement in arrangements for Sports Festival commencing from January 10, 2022.

DC said that winning teams at school and college level would take part at taluka and the district level competitions.

He said that the winner teams would represent their districts at Divisional Sports Competitions commencing from January 25 to January 27, 2022.

DC instructed officials of education and other related departments to prepare green color kits for the participants of Divisional Sports Competitions in order to display better standards of district representation in the festival. Briefing the meeting Deputy Director Colleges Prof Abdul Sattar Pirzada and District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu said that instructions are issued to all principals and mead masters of schools, higher secondary schools and colleges for holding of sports competitions in cricket, football, hockey, throw ball, ring ball, badminton, tug-of-war, wanjh wati, long jump, table tennis and other games between girl and boy students of schools and colleges. The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Zeeshan Arshad, Assistant Director Sports Miss Samla, President Divisional Regional Olympics Shabbir Chando, Secretary Syed Hassan Askari, Fida Hussain Dahri and other officials.

