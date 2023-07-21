DC chairs District Vigilance Committee meeting to prevent children trafficking

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir here on Friday chaired a review meeting of the District Vigilance Committee, which was attended by Assistant Commissioner Kohat Usman Ashraf, Assistant Commissioner Dara Aamir Nawaz, District Officer Social Welfare, Assistant Director Labor, Child Protection Officer and officers of all concerned departments.

On this occasion, the DC reviewed the prevention of forced labor and human trafficking of young children and in this regard, joint action of the relevant departments was taken the task to identify the elements involved in child labor and take legal action against them. Any information in this regard will be received in the Deputy Commissioner Office Control Room on the following numbers; 0922920268 and 0922920032.