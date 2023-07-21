Open Menu

DC Chairs District Vigilance Committee Meeting To Prevent Children Trafficking

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 07:00 PM

DC chairs District Vigilance Committee meeting to prevent children trafficking

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir here on Friday chaired a review meeting of the District Vigilance Committee, which was attended by Assistant Commissioner Kohat Usman Ashraf, Assistant Commissioner Dara Aamir Nawaz, District Officer Social Welfare, Assistant Director Labor, Child Protection Officer and officers of all concerned departments.

On this occasion, the DC reviewed the prevention of forced labor and human trafficking of young children and in this regard, joint action of the relevant departments was taken the task to identify the elements involved in child labor and take legal action against them. Any information in this regard will be received in the Deputy Commissioner Office Control Room on the following numbers; 0922920268 and 0922920032.

Related Topics

Young Kohat All

Recent Stories

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rap ..

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rape victims in Manipur

1 hour ago
 Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case agains ..

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Int ..

Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Interbank market

2 hours ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collabor ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collaborates with DNV to establish Mar ..

2 hours ago
 Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within em ..

Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within emerging AI industry through int ..

2 hours ago
 Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b a ..

Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b as result of Govt's efforts: Da ..

2 hours ago
Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

4 hours ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

4 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan