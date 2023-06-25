Open Menu

DC Chairs District Women Protection Committee Meeting

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2023 | 04:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan chaired the first meeting of the District Women Protection Committee, here on Sunday.

He told the meeting that the Punjab Protection of Women Amendment Act for Anti-Violence 2022 had been passed. He said the Punjab Women Protection Authority was very much active to provide protection to women from domestic, sexual and psychological violence as well as financial exploitation and cybercrimes. He said its helpline would be functional 24 hours day to receive calls from victims and offer services.

He also appreciated the fact that a District Women Protection Centre had been established at the Social Welfare Complex.

The meeting was attended by Secretary District Women Protection Centre Imran Kisana, Deputy Director Social Welfare Misbah Rasheed, DHO Dr Wasim Mirza, Members DWPC Ashfaq Nazar, representative of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Shabina Gillani, Hina Noreen (Awareness), Ijaz Anjum, ADLG Ran Asif Ali, In-charge Security Hafiz Saeed, Principal Coordinator Momina Asad and Assistant Prosecutor Public Prosecution Shamaila Rani Advocate.

