KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) A meeting of the District Liaison Committee (DLC) on Monday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Karim.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Assistant Commissioner, Kohat, Assistant Commissioner Darra, District Police Officer, Assistant Director Minerals and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

The heads of the concerned departments gave detailed information about illegal mining and other issues.

The deputy commissioner ordered to take legal action against the elements involved in illegal mining activities.

