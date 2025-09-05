DC Chairs DMIC's Meeting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 02:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) A meeting of the District Monitoring Implementation Committee (DMIC) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Rahimullah Mehsood here Friday.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, General, Assistant Commissioners, Kohat
Police, Social Welfare Department and officials of other concerned departments.
During the meeting, the meeting was briefed on the public order situation and various measures taken by the departments.
Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that all resources should be utilized to maintain the Revised National Action Plan and the
public order situation.
Elements affecting the public order situation would not be tolerated under any circumstances because peace was
fundamental to the development and prosperity of any area, he said, adding therefore,
no compromise on the public order situation was acceptable.
On this occasion, a detailed discussion was held on the illegal spectrum and necessary instructions were issued to the concerned authorities in that regard.
The deputy commissioner further directed all departments to perform their duties diligently so that no
mischievous elements could succeed in their nefarious objectives.
He also directed to take adequate steps to prevent smuggling
and zero tolerance should be demonstrated in that matter.
