DC Chairs DPCC’s Meeting

Published December 03, 2024

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the District price Control Committee (DPCC) to review prices of daily-use items in the district.

The officials of the concerned departments attended the meeting.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Bilal Yasmeen said that the Punjab government was taking effective measures to provide relief to the people.

He said the government’s measures helped control the prices of daily use items in the province.

The deputy commissioner told the meeting that Price Control Magistrates were taking legal actions to ensure official prices in the district.

The district administration would take strict action against violations of the official prices.

