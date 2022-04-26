DC chairs DRTA meeting

A meeting of the District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi on Tuesday.

Secretary DRTA Muzaffar Hayat, XEN Highway Nouman Ashraf, DSP Traffic Sabir Chatha and others attended the meeting.

On this occasion, DC Imran Qureshi issued orders for the renewal of license of 5D class bus-stand while notices were issued to nine bus-stands for not providing services as per SOPs.

The deputy commissioner said licenses of those bus-stands which did not meet standardswould be canceled.