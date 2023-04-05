DC chairs drug control authority meeting

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir on Wednesday said that the district administration had decided to tighten the noose against the mafia involved in the sale and purchase of narcotics and illegal drugs.

He assured that strict inspection of pharmaceutical companies and medical stores had been initiated in that regard.

The DC expressed these views while presiding over a drug control authority meeting here in which various cases of medical stores were decided.

Umar Jahangir directed officials concerned to seal the medical stores selling medicines without cold chain, adding that the owners of the medical stores would work only through qualified staff.

He ordered the authorities concerned to bring the people involved in the sale of drugs-related injections and medicines to justice.

Health department officials gave a detailed briefing on this occasion.