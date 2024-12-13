KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A meeting of the District Steering Committee (DSC) for right to public services commission here on Friday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram.

Deputy Director of Service Delivery Center, Dr. Muhammad Inam, Sub-Registrar, Ashfaq Khattak, officials of Police, Tehsil Municipal Administration, Health Department, Local Government Department, Secretary RTA, Muhammad Shoaib and other concerned departments participated in the meeting.

A comprehensive report on the services provided through the RTS Commission, non-compliance with services, awareness campaigns and other measures were presented in the meeting.

The deputy commissioner instructed the departments to pay special attention to all matters related to services for the convenience of the people to create facilities at the district and tehsil levels and ensure measures to benefit the people in a better way.

He issued necessary instructions to the concerned authorities to further improve their performance in the future.

