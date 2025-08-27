Open Menu

DC Chairs DTA's Meeting, Approves To Upgrade Bus Stands

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 11:00 AM

TALAGANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A meeting of the District Transport Authority (DTA) has been held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner to upgrade general bus stands.

The additional Deputy Commissioner General, Secretary RTA, XEN Highways, DSP Traffic, CO, Municipal Committee, and other officials attended the meeting.

In the meeting, approval was granted to upgrade the general bus stands of Talagang and Chakwal from C-Class to B-Class facilities.

Alongside this, the preliminary approval of the design for a new building was also given. The new building will be modern and equipped with all basic facilities to provide citizens with more efficient, comfortable, and quality travel services.

