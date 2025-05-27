DC Chairs DVC's Meeting To Formulate Strategy, Preventing Forced Labor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 04:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) An important meeting of the District Vigilance Committee (DVC) on Tuesday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram Chitrali to formulate a joint strategy to prevent forced labor and human trafficking from minors in the district .
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, Muhammad Waqas, Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Nimra Owais, Assistant Commissioner Lachi, Salman Yousuf, the District Officer Social Welfare, the Assistant Director Labor, the Child Protection Officer, Social Workers Esar Ali Bangash, Saleem Altaf Advocate, Deputy District Administrator Afghan Refugees, Sharif Khan Marwat, DSP City, Hafizullah Yousafzai and officers of other concerned departments.
The DC taking detailed review of the current situation, said that forced labor of children was illegal besides a serious violation of their basic human rights.
He directed all the concerned institutions to work in a coordinated manner and ensure immediate and effective action against such elements who involve children in illegal labor or the heinous business of trafficking.
It was decided in the meeting that various departments would jointly identify such places where labor was being taken from minor children, and legal action would be taken against them.
The citizens have also urged to contact the district administration immediately if they had any information about child labor or human trafficking anywhere.
The deputy commissioner expressed his determination that the district administration would take all possible steps to protect the rights of children and their bright future, and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.
