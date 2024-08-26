Open Menu

DC Chairs Emergency Meeting, Cancels Employees' Leaves Due To Flood Risk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM

DC chairs emergency meeting, Cancels employees' leaves due to flood risk

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain ul Abideen Memon chaired an urgent meeting at his camp office on Monday following the alert issued by the PDMA regarding potential heavy rainfall and flood situation across the province.

During the meeting, he issued directives that till further orders the leaves of all employees were cancelled and no employee will be allowed to leave the headquarters without district level prior permission.

He also directed all Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars in the talukas to issue duty rosters for their respective areas.

The Deputy Commissioner directed assistant commissioners to visit pumping stations during the rains and ensure the availability of fuel and operational readiness at all stations.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that there was a possibility of flood situation in the upcoming monsoon spell, he urged all the authorities concerned to be alert and ready to deal with any kind of emergency. DC Hyderabad said that as administrative authorities it was our first duty to protect district Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Flood Visit Alert Hyderabad All Rains Employment

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

1 hour ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

1 hour ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

1 hour ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

2 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

2 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

2 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

2 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

2 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

2 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

2 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan