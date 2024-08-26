DC chairs emergency meeting, Cancels employees' leaves due to flood risk

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain ul Abideen Memon chaired an urgent meeting at his camp office on Monday following the alert issued by the PDMA regarding potential heavy rainfall and flood situation across the province.

During the meeting, he issued directives that till further orders the leaves of all employees were cancelled and no employee will be allowed to leave the headquarters without district level prior permission.

He also directed all Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars in the talukas to issue duty rosters for their respective areas.

The Deputy Commissioner directed assistant commissioners to visit pumping stations during the rains and ensure the availability of fuel and operational readiness at all stations.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that there was a possibility of flood situation in the upcoming monsoon spell, he urged all the authorities concerned to be alert and ready to deal with any kind of emergency. DC Hyderabad said that as administrative authorities it was our first duty to protect district Hyderabad.