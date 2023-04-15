DC chairs Emergency Response Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza chaired the meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for the Anti-Dengue Campaign in which the heads of the relevant departments participated.

While reviewing the performance of the tehsils in detail, the DC directed the surveillance teams to be more mobilized for dengue virus control.

He said that any type of negligence regarding dengue will not be tolerated and strict action should be taken against those responsible if dengue larvae are found.

The DC said that dengue larvae are not active in current weather conditions but as soon as they get a suitable environment, they start breeding immediately, so surveillance activities should be continued regularly in any case, he added.