Open Menu

DC Chairs Health Council Meeting At District Jail

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM

DC chairs health council meeting at district jail

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir visited the district jail and inspected cleanliness conditions at the kitchen and quality of food.

Chairing a meeting of Jail Health Council at the jail superintendent office, she said the Punjab government was committed to ensuring high-quality healthcare for inmates.

The meeting held an extensive review of availability of medicines, healthcare facilities, and overall working of jail

hospital. The council also discussed provision of stationery and record registers required for maintaining accurate health records for 2025.

The meeting discussed challenges faced by the paramedical staff and deliberated on strategies for their resolution.

The functionality of laboratory equipment in the jail hospital was also assessed, alongside recommendations for immediate health screenings for new inmates upon admission.

The council reviewed the schedule of visiting specialist doctors, including ophthalmologists, cardiologists, surgeons, and psychiatrists. The availability and maintenance of a Rescue-1122 ambulance at the jail hospital for 24/7 emergency medical support were also discussed.

Development projects aimed at enhancing healthcare for inmates were reviewed, with a particular focus on emergency preparedness for medical crises.

Additionally, the disposal of hospital waste in accordance with hygiene standards was reviewed to ensure a safe environment.

Related Topics

Resolution Government Of Punjab Jail

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2 ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2025 celebrations

7 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole with Indian President over pas ..

UAE leaders condole with Indian President over passing of former prime minister

22 minutes ago
 'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition

'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition

37 minutes ago
 Emirates Council for Rural Development announces l ..

Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024

6 hours ago
'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: St ..

'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study

13 hours ago
 De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at ..

De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup

16 hours ago
 Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2 ..

Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2,670 in current month

16 hours ago
 Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last maj ..

Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last major health facility' in norther ..

16 hours ago
 Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over de ..

Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over debt bondage issues

16 hours ago
 Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish ..

Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish School in Zhob

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan