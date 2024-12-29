DC chairs health council meeting at district jail

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir visited the district jail and inspected cleanliness conditions at the kitchen and quality of food.

Chairing a meeting of Jail Health Council at the jail superintendent office, she said the Punjab government was committed to ensuring high-quality healthcare for inmates.

The meeting held an extensive review of availability of medicines, healthcare facilities, and overall working of jail

hospital. The council also discussed provision of stationery and record registers required for maintaining accurate health records for 2025.

The meeting discussed challenges faced by the paramedical staff and deliberated on strategies for their resolution.

The functionality of laboratory equipment in the jail hospital was also assessed, alongside recommendations for immediate health screenings for new inmates upon admission.

The council reviewed the schedule of visiting specialist doctors, including ophthalmologists, cardiologists, surgeons, and psychiatrists. The availability and maintenance of a Rescue-1122 ambulance at the jail hospital for 24/7 emergency medical support were also discussed.

Development projects aimed at enhancing healthcare for inmates were reviewed, with a particular focus on emergency preparedness for medical crises.

Additionally, the disposal of hospital waste in accordance with hygiene standards was reviewed to ensure a safe environment.