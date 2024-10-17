DC chairs high level meeting

CHAMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Chaman, Habib Ahmed Bangalzai, chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday regarding fostering peace and stability in the area.

Officers from various institutions, including ISI, IB, Special Branch Police, Army Intelligence Agency, and other relevant agencies attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the DC emphasized the Primary duty of administration and security agencies to protect life and property.

He also urged security forces, levies, and police to keep a close watch on suspicious individuals and work together to create a peaceful environment.

On this occasion, DC Chaman was also briefed about the law and order situation by concerned authorities.

