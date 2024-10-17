Open Menu

DC Chairs High Level Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 12:10 AM

DC chairs high level meeting

CHAMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Chaman, Habib Ahmed Bangalzai, chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday regarding fostering peace and stability in the area.

Officers from various institutions, including ISI, IB, Special Branch Police, Army Intelligence Agency, and other relevant agencies attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the DC emphasized the Primary duty of administration and security agencies to protect life and property.

He also urged security forces, levies, and police to keep a close watch on suspicious individuals and work together to create a peaceful environment.

On this occasion, DC Chaman was also briefed about the law and order situation by concerned authorities.

APP/skz/378

Related Topics

Army Police Law And Order Chaman Inter Services Intelligenc From

Recent Stories

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

17 minutes ago
 KP house inquiry report presented in provincial as ..

KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly

17 minutes ago
 Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full sup ..

Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..

15 minutes ago
 Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha ..

Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed

17 minutes ago
 Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self- ..

Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..

19 minutes ago
 Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service o ..

Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17

19 minutes ago
Essential services in southern Lebanon facing coll ..

Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..

17 minutes ago
 Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyr ..

Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs

17 minutes ago
 CPEC-II, to bring economic prosperity for people o ..

CPEC-II, to bring economic prosperity for people of Pakistan: Federal Minister f ..

17 minutes ago
 Police amendment bill 2024 presented in KP Assembl ..

Police amendment bill 2024 presented in KP Assembly

17 minutes ago
 Syedaal congratulates leadership on successful SCO ..

Syedaal congratulates leadership on successful SCO summit

17 minutes ago
 Govt. committed to making life more affordable to ..

Govt. committed to making life more affordable to its people: Prime Minister Mu ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan